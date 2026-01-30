Political analyst Chidi Elemuo said media attacks and intimidation against Chima Amadi intensified as the 2027 Imo governorship race approached

A political analyst, Chidi Elemuo, has said that the rising media attacks, intimidation and vandalism surrounding the political activities of Dr Chima Matthew Amadi point to growing fear within Imo State’s ruling establishment ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Elemuo said recent developments suggest that Amadi, a governorship hopeful of the Action Peoples Party (APP) and founder of The Mazi Organization (TMO), is no longer being dismissed as a fringe contender but is now seen as a serious political threat.

IMO 2027: "Why Uzodinma is Afraid of Chima Amadi," Analyst Explains

“Fear in politics does not announce itself openly. It shows up through distractions, propaganda, blackmail, proxy litigations and attempts to discredit emerging alternatives before they fully mature,” Elemuo said.

Media attacks and intimidation raise concern

According to the analyst, coordinated media attacks against Amadi have intensified in recent months, allegedly involving political appointees and surrogates linked to the Hope Uzodinma administration.

Elemuo noted that the attacks often follow a pattern of distorting facts and questioning Amadi’s motives, with the aim of pitching him against the church, traditional institutions and the wider Imo electorate.

“The intention appears clear: to demonise him early, confuse undecided voters and poison the political space ahead of 2027,” he said.

He added that reports of threats, intimidation and the destruction of APP billboards across the state suggest that the struggle has moved beyond rhetoric.

APP unveiling changes political calculations

Elemuo said tensions increased after the APP was unveiled as Amadi’s political platform and reports emerged that about 172,000 Imolites registered during the first phase of mobilisation.

“At that point, he stopped being viewed as just another aspirant and became a clear danger to the existing political order,” he said.

He argued that Amadi’s acceptance among Imo professionals and intellectuals further heightened anxiety within the ruling camp.

Past political role fuels unease

The analyst recalled that Amadi played a quiet but significant role ahead of the 2023 governorship election, particularly in persuading former governor Emeka Ihedioha to remain in the race.

“When Ihedioha eventually stepped aside, it created a political vacuum that eased the path for Governor Uzodinma’s re-election,” Elemuo said.

Strength rooted in structure and grassroots work

Elemuo described Amadi’s political strength as being rooted in structure, competence and long-term grassroots engagement rather than last-minute mobilisation.

He said Amadi enjoys the backing of experienced political figures and mobilisers across Imo state, many of whom understand ward-level politics and election mechanics.

Beyond politics, Elemuo noted that Amadi has built credibility through nearly a decade of humanitarian and empowerment programmes under The Mazi Organization and the Jude and Julianna Foundation, covering youth empowerment, women-focused initiatives, education and community healthcare.

“For many beneficiaries, he is a leader who impacts lives long before asking for votes, which makes him unusual and threatening in a transactional political system,” he said.

Growing appeal across key voting blocs

The analyst added that Amadi’s increasing acceptance among youths, women and faith-based communities has further unsettled his opponents.

“Women, youths, professionals and the clergy are gradually aligning around competence and servant leadership, values that resonate with his public image,” Elemuo said.

He also pointed to speculation about possible national political realignments, including a potential alliance involving Peter Obi, as another factor driving the intensity of attacks on the APP.

Calm amid pressure

Despite the pressure, Elemuo said Amadi has remained calm and strategic, choosing preparation over public confrontation.

“Those close to him believe he understands that in Imo politics, the loudest politician rarely wins,” he said.

