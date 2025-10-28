Timi Frank rejected Paul Biya’s re-election, calling it a “fraudulent subversion of democracy”

He urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) and UN to investigate the killings of protesters in Cameroon

He also called for crippling sanctions and global pressure to force Biya from power

Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the declaration of Paul Biya as winner of Cameroon’s presidential election.

Frank described the 93-year-old leader’s victory as “a brazen fraud” and “an insult to democracy,” urging the international community to reject what he called a stolen mandate.

Cameroonian protesters rally against what they call a stolen presidential mandate by Paul Biya. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng, the activist said the announcement of Biya’s win was nothing short of a fabrication and a subversion of the people’s will.

He warned that the world must not remain silent while democracy in Cameroon is “being strangled in broad daylight.”

Frank faults AU’s silence on electoral fraud

Frank expressed concern over reports of widespread violence against protesters who took to the streets to challenge the election outcome. He said security forces have responded to peaceful demonstrations with brutality and live ammunition, leading to deaths and mass arrests.

He called on the International Criminal Court and the United Nations to open investigations into the killings and ensure justice for the victims.

According to him, the African Union’s silence amounts to complicity and a betrayal of its founding principles.

“The African Union’s shameful silence in the face of such blatant electoral robbery is a betrayal of its founding principles. By refusing to speak out or act, the AU is enabling tyranny and helping destroy democracy on the continent,” he said.

Timi Frank urges the African Union to recognise the opposition as the true winner of the Cameroonian election. Photo: Issa Tchiroma Bakary/FB

Source: Getty Images

Timi Frank calls for sanctions, global intervention

Frank, who serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, urged the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations to impose targeted sanctions on Biya’s regime.

He recommended travel bans, asset freezes, and the suspension of military assistance to the Cameroonian government.

Frank maintained that Issa Tchiroma Bakary was the true winner of the election and called for international recognition of his mandate. He also appealed to Cameroonians to remain peaceful and united while defending their democracy.

He warned that failure by the global community to act decisively would encourage more electoral manipulation across Africa.

Tinubu warned against acting like military dictator

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comrade Timi Frank condemned the arrest and detention of human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, describing the action as unlawful and undemocratic.

Frank, who issued a statement in Abuja on Friday, October 24, said the development represents a grave violation of constitutional freedoms and a worrying signal of Nigeria’s descent into authoritarianism.

He urged the federal government to release Sowore and all peaceful protesters currently in custody without delay. In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Frank expressed dismay that, in 2025, Nigerians still face harassment and intimidation for voicing dissent or calling for accountability.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng