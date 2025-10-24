Former APC spokesperson Timi Frank condemns the arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore

Frank urges President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police to release Sowore and other peaceful protesters unconditionally

He calls on the international community to intervene, saying Nigeria’s democratic values are being eroded by repression and intimidation

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the arrest and detention of human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, describing the action as unlawful and undemocratic.

Frank, who issued a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the development represents a grave violation of constitutional freedoms and a worrying signal of Nigeria’s descent into authoritarianism.

The Nigerian Police have arrested the mastermind of the protest demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, Omoyele Sowore. Photo: FB/OmoyeleSowore

Source: Twitter

He urged the Federal Government to release Sowore and all peaceful protesters currently in custody without delay.

Government accused of sliding into repression

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Frank expressed dismay that, in 2025, Nigerians still face harassment and intimidation for voicing dissent or calling for accountability.

He described the right to protest and assemble as the cornerstone of democracy and warned that silencing dissenting voices betrays the nation’s democratic promises.

Frank, who serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, called on President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and other authorities to order Sowore’s unconditional release.

He said the administration must demonstrate commitment to the rule of law and human rights, urging the government to focus on security, the economy, and governance instead of repressing citizens.

Nnamdi Kanu during a court appearance in Abuja as his terrorism trial continues. Photo: FB/NnamdiKanuSupporters

Source: Twitter

“Nigeria is not under military rule”

“It is unbecoming of this administration to intimidate and oppress citizens in a democratic period like this,” he said.

“We are not under military rule where dissent is a crime.”

Frank lamented that the government’s intolerance of criticism was tarnishing the country’s image before the international community.

He accused the authorities of rewarding corruption and negotiating with criminals while punishing peaceful protesters and journalists.

He said:

“There are so many serious security issues in the country. We expect our security agencies to channel their energy towards arresting bandits, criminals, and Boko Haram members, not innocent citizens who are peacefully protesting against bad governance.”

Frank also called on the National Human Rights Commission, civil society groups, and international partners, including the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations Human Rights Council, to intervene.

He said democratic governments allow citizens to freely express dissent, adding that the current situation in Nigeria shows a troubling drift toward despotism.

“The administration must stop intimidating journalists and opposition members. Nigeria cannot claim to be democratic while silencing those who hold alternative views,” he stated.

Police explain reason Sowore was arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that speaking on the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists in Abuja that Sowore’s arrest was to ensure fairness in the ongoing prosecution of those involved in Monday’s protest.

He said the activist allegedly led protesters into a restricted area, an act that violated security protocols.

Source: Legit.ng