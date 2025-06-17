Posts and video have been circulating on Facebook claiming that Pope Leo XIV advocated for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom

The Facebook urging the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a gesture toward reconciliation and lasting peace

The claim is false as there is no evidence to back up the claim that Pope Leo met with President Bola Tinubu to discuss Nnamdi Kanu's freedom

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Pope Leo XIV has been falsely accused of urging the Nigerian government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A Facebook user, National Politics and News Update, posted a picture of Pope Leo with the caption:

Claim that Pope Leo urged Nigerian govt to release Nnamdi Kanu is false. Photo credit: Vatican News

Source: UGC

“Breaking News: Pope Leo XIV Urges Nigerian Government to Release Nnamdi Kanu, Advocates for Peace in Nigeria and Africa. His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has made an impassioned plea to the Government of Nigeria, urging the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a gesture toward reconciliation and lasting peace.”

Another Facebook user, Agozi Comedy, posted a video, claiming that Pope Leo met with President Bola Tinubu to plead for Kanu’s release.

“Pope Leo XVI and other bishops in Rome plead with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu so peace can be restored in South-South.”

Verification

Dubawa, a fact-checking media platform, stated that the video was shot during Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration on May 8, 2025.

Google Lens was used to assess the authenticity of the posted video.

The finding shows that the video was when Tinubu met with a group of bishops who were part of the Nigerian delegation to the Vatican during Pope Leo’s inauguration.

In the original video, Pope Leo was not present during Tinubu’s meeting with the bishops.

Also, at no point in the video was there any mention or request for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

There were also no public statements, press releases, or credible news reports about the alleged plea for Kanu’s release by Pope Leo.

Conclusion

There is no credible evidence that Pope Leo XIV called on Tinubu’s administration to release Kanu from custody.

Findings also revealed that Pope Leo never had a meeting with President Tinubu regarding the release of Kanu.

In light of Dubawa’s findings, the claim is false.

DSS explains how Kanu’s radio broadcast Incited violence

Recall that a witness of the Department of State Services alleged that Kanu’s broadcasts were used to spread violent threats across the Southeast by promoting IPOB's sit-at-home orders.

The fourth prosecution witness, a DSS operative codenamed Mr. DDD, testified that Kanu smuggled a radio transmitter into Nigeria and described it as a “nuclear weapon” .

He also explained to the court how Kanu’s broadcasts paralysed economic activities in the Southeast region.

Court plays Kanu's controversial video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kanu's trial continued with the prosecution presenting explosive video and audio recordings, where Kanu allegedly incited violence against Nigerian security forces and key figures.

Disturbing statements included calls to burn government buildings, target police officers, and offer a bounty for the death of a political leader, further inflaming tensions.

The prosecution introduced additional evidence, including a CD of Kanu’s 2021 DSS interrogation, while the defence objected to its admissibility, and the case was adjourned until May 8, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng