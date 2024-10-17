The Super Eagles of Nigeria opted to forfeit their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture against Libya after an airport controversy

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded and unattended at the Al Abraq airport for a period spanning 20 hours

A Libyan football expert has criticised the Nigerian team's decision to forfeit their qualification fixture after the incident

The controversy surrounding the unfortunate events the Super Eagles of Nigeria endured in Libya continues to spark widespread discussion.

Upon arrival at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya, the Nigerian team was subjected to a distressing ordeal ahead of what would have been the second leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

Originally scheduled to land in Benghazi, their flight was unexpectedly diverted in the final minutes to Al Abraq Airport. There, the team was left stranded for about 20 hours at an ill-equipped facility, receiving no assistance.

This mistreatment by the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) ultimately led the Super Eagles to forfeit the fixture, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issuing a statement strongly condemning the incident.

In the wake of the situation, a Libyan football expert criticised the Super Eagles' decision to forfeit the match, arguing that the players’ reasons for doing so were unclear and overly emphasised.

Libyan journalist criticise Super Eagles

In an interview with Brila.net, Libyan journalist, Abdulkareem Mohammed Taleh, expressed his confusion over Nigeria’s decision to withdraw from the fixture.

“Social media is a powerful tool. The Nigerian team felt they were under the control of a group at Al Abraq Airport, which is about 200 kilometres from Benghazi,” Taleh said.

“This was not true. Al Abraq Airport had informed them of technical issues that delayed the entry process, a standard procedure.”

Taleh also expressed surprise at Nigeria's abrupt decision to return home, noting,

“Everyone in Libya was caught off guard by Nigeria’s sudden departure.”

He further emphasised the need for fairness in the situation:

“We in Libya await a fair and just decision from the Confederation of African Football.”

Concluding the interview, Taleh called for mutual respect between the two nations:

“We hope that Nigerian authorities will show respect to our team and the people of Libya, as there is a strong relationship between Nigerians and Libyans.”

The fixture between both nations has been postponed, as CAF plans to establish an investigative committee to address the unfortunate airport incident.

Libya subtly trolls Nigeria

In another report, Legit.ng highlighted that the Libyan FA aimed a subtle jibe at the Super Eagles.

The LFF took to social media to comment on the events experienced by the Super Eagles while also emphasising their own integrity in the matter.

