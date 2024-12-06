The Mauritius Ministry of Education, Science and Technology invites Nigerian students to apply for the Mauritius-Africa Scholarship Scheme 2025

Eligible undergraduates and postgraduates can apply for full-time programs at public Higher Education Institutions in Mauritius by February 20, 2025

Applicants must meet specific criteria, including age limits and academic qualifications, and submit a completed application form to the Federal Scholarship Board in Abuja

The Mauritius Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has announced the Mauritius-Africa Scholarship Scheme 2025.

This initiative invites eligible Nigerian undergraduate and postgraduate students to apply for the 2025 academic year.

Mauritius-Africa Scholarship open for Nigerian students. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Application Procedures

To apply, students must complete the application form available at the following websites:

Mauritius Ministry of Education

Higher Education Mauritius

Applicants need to have applied for at least one full-time on-campus program at a public Higher Education Institution (HEI) in Mauritius.

They can either obtain a conditional offer (letter of admission) or submit an acknowledgement notice from their chosen Mauritian public HEI confirming that their application and fees have been received.

Submission Details

Candidates must submit the fully completed application form and required documents to the Federal Scholarship Board, Abuja, by February 20, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for applicants are as follows:

Must be a Nigerian citizen.

Undergraduate applicants must be at least 18 years old and not have reached their 26th birthday by January 1, 2026.

Postgraduate applicants must not have reached their 40th birthday by January 1, 2026.

A health certificate from a recognized government hospital is required.

Undergraduates must have a good WAEC result.

Masters and PhD applicants must have a minimum of a Second Class Upper (2.1) degree.

FG Announces Scholarship Awards for Students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal ministry of Education has invited interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2023/24 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award.

According to the statement, registration commenced on Tuesday, April 2 and will close on May 13, 2024.

This was disclosed by the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigEducation on Tuesday, April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng