Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio succeeds Tinubu as new ECOWAS chairman

Julius Maada Bio: Tinubu Hands Over ECOWAS Leadership to Sierra Leone's President
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has emerged as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Bio succeeds Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the regional economic bloc for the past two years.
President Bola Tinubu handed over the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to President Bio on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Tinubu expressed confidence in the region's continued path toward peace, stability, and prosperity.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
The ECOWAS Authority's 67th Ordinary Session closed with the symbolic handover of the Emblem to the incoming Chair.
President Tinubu described it as a profound honour and privilege to have led the esteemed body, adding that he remained deeply humbled by the trust and support extended to him throughout his two-term tenure.
"As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa.
"I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region,"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.