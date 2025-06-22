Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio succeeds Tinubu as new ECOWAS chairman

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has emerged as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Bio succeeds Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the regional economic bloc for the past two years.

Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio is the new ECOWAS chairman. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu handed over the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to President Bio on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Tinubu expressed confidence in the region's continued path toward peace, stability, and prosperity.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The ECOWAS Authority's 67th Ordinary Session closed with the symbolic handover of the Emblem to the incoming Chair.

President Tinubu described it as a profound honour and privilege to have led the esteemed body, adding that he remained deeply humbled by the trust and support extended to him throughout his two-term tenure.

"As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa.

"I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region,"

