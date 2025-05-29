President Bola Tinubu has made one major request from West African leaders as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) celebrates its 50th anniversary

Tinubu urged West African leaders to work in unity according to the vision of ECOWAS founding fathers

The Nigerian leader made the call in his address titled: ‘Let’s sustain the legacies of ECOWAS’s founding fathers'

Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu has called on West African leaders to work together in unity for the peace, development, and prosperity of the region.

Tinubu urged the regional leaders to uphold and pass on the vision of the founding fathers as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marks its 50th anniversary.

The Nigerian leader stated this in a keynote address on Wednesday at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

"This Golden Jubilee is not merely a celebration of the past but a summons to shape the future. Let us draw strength from our history, courage from our struggles, and hope from our shared potential. In our unity lies our power—in our solidarity, our success.”

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement shared via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

"As we look to the next fifty years, let us renew our compact with one another—with courage, clarity, and conviction. The work of integration is never done. Each generation must carry the flame forward, lighting the path of unity and shared progress for those who come after.

"Let us imagine a West Africa where no child is denied the opportunity because of where they are born; where our borders are zones of cooperation, not conflict; where our economies thrive through joint effort; and where our people, diverse yet bound by destiny, walk together toward peace, prosperity, and justice.”

Tinubu added:

"To the people of West Africa: this is your Community. Your hands have built it. Your resilience sustains it. And your dreams will define what it becomes. Stand tall. The future belongs to us all,"

Buhari: “Why I missed ECOWAS 50th anniversary”

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari expressed regret for not attending the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Buhari said he missed the event due to a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

Buhari hailed President Bola Tinubu who is the leader of the bloc and paid tribute to General Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founder of ECOWAS.

ECOWAS ramps up efforts to launch regional single currency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ECOWAS reaffirmed plans to launch the single currency by 2027, adopting criteria for candidate member states during its 66th Ordinary Session.

The ECOWAS Commission and WAMA were tasked with implementing reforms, while member states must ensure financial contributions to support the ECO.

The ECO aims to cut trade costs, boost regional trade, and drive economic growth, with experts suggesting a phased implementation alongside national currencies.

