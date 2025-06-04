Fatou Wurie, a Sierra Leonean doctoral candidate at Harvard University, faces uncertainty as a policy shift under the Donald Trump administration threatens her ability to return to the United States and complete her degree

Despite securing full financial and institutional requirements, the sudden halt on US student visa appointments places her years of hard work at risk

With global education already narrowing for African scholars, Wurie warns that further restrictions could send a troubling message about the accessibility of elite academic institutions

Fatou Wurie, a Sierra Leonean doctoral candidate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, faced uncertainty just months before her graduation due to a policy shift under the Donald Trump administration.

The decision to pause US student visa appointments raised concerns about her ability to return to the United States to defend her thesis and complete her degree.

'I Raised $200,000 to Study at Harvard, Now My Fate is Hanging”: Student Speaks. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: UGC

Struggles to secure education

Speaking with BBC, Wurie, who studies the impact of uterine fibroids on women in Sierra Leone, described her acceptance into Harvard as a generational leap for her family and community.

Her education was made possible through a collective effort, with her community raising 200,000 dollars to support her studies. She had met all institutional and financial requirements, including securing an updated I-20 document, necessary for student visas.

Despite this, she found herself unable to apply for a visa appointment due to the recent policy change. She stated that it creates deep uncertainty, adding that delays disrupt studies and affect movement.

Policy change sparks concern

The Trump administration’s crackdown on elite US universities, deemed too liberal, included a temporary halt on student visa appointments.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce defended the move, stating that they take the process of cross-checking entries seriously and will continue to do so.

This change put Wurie’s hard work at risk. If the decision became permanent, she feared the impact on research and women's health advocacy. She emphasized that research and the women it serves cannot be paused.

Financial and emotional burden

Wurie highlighted the immense costs associated with her education, including loans, visa fees, housing, and healthcare. Beyond financial strain, she spoke of the emotional toll of navigating immigration systems while ensuring compliance with US laws.

She explained that every delay costs more than dollars, affecting focus and peace of mind.

Her concerns extended beyond herself, reflecting on the challenges faced by other African scholars pursuing education in the US.

She warned that global education opportunities were already shrinking, and further restrictions would send a clear message that African students' presence in elite institutions was conditional.

Call for inclusive policies

With over 1.1 million international students enrolled in US colleges during the 2023-24 academic year, Wurie called for policies that view global education as a shared investment.

She stressed that the US does not just receive talent but grows through it.

Her message to President Trump was clear. She urged him to consider that policies can isolate or inspire, explaining that students come to learn, but also to lead, build, and contribute

She expressed hope that history would remember him as someone who opens doors, not closes them.

'I Raised $200,000 to Study at Harvard, Now My Fate is Hanging”: Student Speaks. Photo credit: Harvard University

Source: Getty Images

Trump stops Harvard university from enrolling Nigerians, other foreign students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on May 22, forcing thousands of existing foreign students to either transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, citing concerns about the university’s alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party and accusations of fostering antisemitism and violence, AFP and Reuters reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng