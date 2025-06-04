The UK Home Office has faced allegations of racial bias after rejecting a visa application from a top Nigerian security expert seeking to visit family

The refusal comes amid reports of tightened restrictions on Nigerian applicants, sparking accusations of discrimination

The decision has left affected families devastated, with claims that the crackdown unfairly targets successful professionals

The UK Home Office has been accused of imposing a racist crackdown on Nigerians after refusing a visa application from a prominent security expert seeking to visit his family in the country.

Samuel Onyekachi Ibeawuchi, the head of BKay Security Ltd, which provides elite protection services for high-profile individuals across Nigeria and internationally, had applied to visit the UK with his wife and 18-month-old child for a three-week holiday.

UK Government Accused of Racial Bias After Rejecting Visa Application from Security Expert. Photo credit: Mario Kart/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The trip was planned so they could spend time with his sister, Hope Ibeawuchi-Beales, and her husband, Nick Beales, a campaigner advocating for vulnerable migrants at Ramfel.

Visa application rejected despite sponsorship assurance

Despite assurances from Ibeawuchi-Beales and Beales that they would sponsor and support the family during their visit, the Home Office denied their visa application.

The refusal letter stated, "This sponsorship does not satisfy me of your own intention to leave the UK on completion of your visit." Officials also warned that future applications were likely to be refused.

The rejection raised further concerns after officials questioned how Ibeawuchi, who submitted proof of his business registration, derives income as a self-employed individual.

BKay Security is renowned for providing close protection services to top figures, including former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, senior UK and US politicians, global celebrities, and prominent international footballers such as Alex Iwobi, the former Arsenal and Everton player who now plays for Fulham and Nigeria.

Government allegedly targeting Nigerians in visa crackdown

The visa refusal comes amid reported plans by the UK government to tighten restrictions on visa applications from multiple countries, including Nigeria. Beales criticised the decision, stating, "There’s no doubt that the UK government refused these visa applications as part of their overtly racist crackdown on Nigerians."

Expressing his disappointment, Ibeawuchi said, "I feel very bad that the Home Office refused us. I really wanted to take my family to the UK for a visit and we submitted all the necessary documents and photos of the two families spending time together. We do not want to stay in the UK, just to come here to visit our family for three weeks."

Ibeawuchi-Beales also lamented the emotional impact on her children, sharing that they had eagerly anticipated their cousin’s visit.

"Our two kids were so excited for their little cousin, aunty and uncle to visit and had already planned all the things they wanted to show them in London. How do we explain to them that the UK government won’t let their family visit them because they’ve decided to target Nigerians like their mother?”

US stops student visa appointments for the entire world indefinitely

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US State Department instructed embassies and consulates worldwide to pause new student visa appointments as it developed new guidance for expanded social media screening and vetting of all student visa applicants, according to a diplomatic cable seen by CNN.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, 27 May, and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signalled a shift in the Trump administration’s approach to student visa processes.

