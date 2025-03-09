Scientist who specialises in astrophyics at Harvard Univesity is set to unveil a mathematical formula to prove that God exists

The Malaysian astrophysicist, Dr Willie Soon said there is a possibility that God exists and noted that this could be proven using mahemaics

He said through his work and extensive calculations, the equation might hold the solution to bridging the divide between science and religion

A Harvard University scientist has argued strongly that there is a possibility that God exists.

The scientist, Dr Willie Soon specialises in astrophysics and his assertion has the potential to revolutionize how scientists and religionists understand the universe.

Dr Willie Soon said using mathematical calculations, there could be prove that God exists. Photo credit: YouTube/Tucker Carlson and Getty Images/Roberto Machado Noa.

Source: UGC

Dr Soon is set to unveil his mathematical formula which he said hold some clues to prove the existence of some divine higher power.

Dr Soon's innovative hypothesis which is based on cutting-edge mathematics challenges the boundaries between science and spirituality.

Through his extensive calculation and creative reasoning, the scientist argues that his work could bridge the age-long gap between science and religion.

Dr Soon's work is based on what is called the "fine-tuning argument."

The "finge-tunning argument states that the universe did not just happen by chance, suggesting that there must be a higher power since everything is so precise.

According to this argument, the fundamental things in the universe such as the laws of physics are remarkably precise to allow for the existence of life.

This precision, according to the argument suggests that the arrangement of the universe did not not happen by chance.

Dr Soon says calculation could be used to determine the existence of God. Photo credit: Getty Images/DrPixel.

Source: Getty Images

The finetuneing argument support the idea that the universe seems to have been precisely tuned to support the existence of life, suggesting there is a higher power that had everything arranged.

Dr Soon said:

"There are so many examples of the ever-present forces that allow us to illuminate our lives. God has given us this light, to follow the light and do the best that we can.

Accoding to CNBC's TV18, Dr Soon's work drew inspiration from the work of celebrated physist, Paul Dirac in 1963 who called God a mathematician.

CNBC quoted him as saying in 1963:

"It seems to be one of the fundamental features of nature that fundamental physical laws are described in terms of a mathematical theory of great beauty and power... We simply have to accept it."

"One could perhaps describe the situation by saying that God is a mathematician of a very high order, and He used very advanced mathematics in constructing the universe."

Scientists share information about Asteroid 2024 YRA

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an asteroid had been detected by scientists who are studying its possibility of colliding with Earth.

The asteroid is known as 2024 YR4, and it has a 2.2% chance of hitting our planet on December 22, 2032.

However, scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are still observing the asteroid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng