A 14-year-old girl has been reportedly killed by a lioness that invaded a residential compound near Nairobi National Park in Kenya

The lioness reportedly leapt over a makeshift fence, entered a house, and attacked the girl while another teenager was present

KWS Senior Corporate Communications Manager Paul Udoto, confirmed the development and shared further details

Nairobi, Kenya - A 14-year-old girl was killed by a lioness outside the Kenyan capital Nairobi when she was snatched at a ranch bordering the southern edge of a national park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed the incident on Sunday, April 20.

How lion killed 14-year-old girl in front of another teen in Kenya

The animal had entered a residential compound near Nairobi National Park on Saturday night, April 19, after jumping over a makeshift fence.

KWS Senior Corporate Communications Manager Paul Udoto confirmed the incident to CNN, in a terse statement.

According to Udoto, the lioness then entered a house and attacked the girl, who was inside with a second teenager.

“There is no evidence of provocation from the victims,” Udoto said.

Incident sparks urgent security response

Meanwhile, the second teenager immediately raised the alarm, prompting KWS rangers and emergency teams to respond to the incident.

Upon arrival, the team traced bloodstains leading to the Mbagathi River, where the girl’s body was recovered with injuries on her lower back.

"Authorities have set a trap and deployed teams to search for the lioness. They are also trying to reinforce security measures, including electric fencing and AI-powered early warning systems to notify communities of nearby animal movements," Udoto said.

