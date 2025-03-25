Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye accused Rwanda of planning an attack on Burundi and supporting the Red Tabara rebel group to destabilise his country

Bujumbura, Burundi – President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi has alleged that Rwanda is planning an attack on his country, citing "credible intelligence."

Speaking to the BBC on March 24, 2025, Ndayishimiye accused Rwanda of supporting the Red Tabara rebel group to destabilise Burundi, comparing their actions to those in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) with the M23 rebel group.

He also alleged that Rwanda orchestrated a failed coup in Burundi in 2015, claiming the plotters received training and support within Rwanda’s Mahama camp.

Rwanda denies accusations

Rwanda dismissed the allegations as “surprising,” maintaining that both nations were cooperating on security issues along their shared border, which has been closed for over a year.

While UN evidence has linked Rwanda to arming the M23 rebels in DR Congo, Rwanda denies these claims as well as any connection to Red Tabara.

Burundi has called for adherence to peace agreements previously signed by the two nations but accuses Rwanda of failing to honour them.

Conflict in DR Congo intensifies

In addition to tensions with Rwanda, President Ndayishimiye highlighted the ongoing conflict in DR Congo, which he attributed to external forces seeking to exploit the region’s mineral wealth.

He called for inclusive dialogue involving opposition political parties and armed groups to create a sustainable future for Congolese citizens.

Ndayishimiye also urged the expansion of international forces' mandates in DR Congo to engage rebels more effectively, stating that Burundi’s forces would not withdraw until its borders were secure.

Humanitarian crisis along the borders

The conflict in DR Congo has displaced hundreds of thousands, forcing many Congolese to cross the Rusizi river into Burundi in search of safety despite the dangers.

Ndayishimiye denied claims that Burundi’s border with DR Congo was closed, emphasising that refugees were treated as “visitors” but could return to their country whenever they chose.

The humanitarian crisis remains dire as war-affected Congolese seek refuge in precarious conditions.

About Burundi

Burundi is a landlocked country located in East Africa, bordered by Rwanda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. With Bujumbura as its largest city and Gitega as the capital, Burundi is known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes, and reliance on agriculture as a major part of its economy.

Despite its natural beauty, the country has faced challenges, including political tensions and humanitarian issues, as it continues to strive for stability and development.

