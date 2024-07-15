Rwanda's President Paul Kagame is seeking to extend his 24-year rule in an election that analysts predict he will win by a landslide

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, a leader who has dominated the country's political landscape for over two decades, is seeking to extend his rule in an election that analysts predict he will win by a landslide.

Kagame, who has been in power since 2000, has been praised for overseeing Rwanda's economic revival and unifying the country after the 1994 genocide.

He has, however, also been accused of not allowing real opposition and ruthlessly targeting his critics.

The election, which takes place on Monday, will see Kagame face off against two opposition candidates, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.

The election has been criticised for lacking genuine competition, with many opposition candidates barred from running, the BBC reported.

Kagame venerated for economic growth

Despite the criticism, Kagame remains popular among many Rwandans, who credit him with bringing stability and economic growth to the country. Though his critics accuse him of suppressing political freedoms and targeting his opponents.

The election comes at a time when Rwanda is facing regional tensions, with accusations that the country is backing rebel groups in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kagame has promised to protect Rwanda from "external aggression" amid these tensions.

The outcome of the election is largely seen as a formality, with Kagame expected to win by a wide margin.

Yet, the election is still significant, as it will determine the direction of Rwanda's political landscape for the next five years.

Over nine million people are registered to vote, and the electoral commission has promised a free and fair election.

