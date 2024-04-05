A list of ten African countries that are being less governed by their government has been released by World Economics

The UK-based research organisation maintained that the rating of the worst-governed countries was based on four indexes

World Economics listed the four indexes as the rule of law, political rights, corruption perception, and press freedom

A United Kingdom (UK)-based World Economics, a research organisation, has dropped its ranking for the 2024 good governance.

According to The Tribune, the ranking for good governance was arrived at by assessing four main indexes. These indexes included the rule of law, political rights, corruption perception, and press freedom.

4 Indexes used to rate worst-governed countries

With the assessment, Nigeria was not considered one of the worst-governed countries in the African continent.

The World Economics assessment gave equal weights to the four indexes the researcher had gathered.

Below are the highlights of the ten worst-governed African countries and their indexes.

Libya (15.4) Dr Congo (21.6) Chad (23.2) Burundi (24.4) Central African Republic (25.1) Cameroon (27.2) Congo Republic (28.4) Egypt (28.8) Zimbabwe (29.0) Eswatini (30.5)

