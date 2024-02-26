Algeria has unveiled the largest mosque in Africa and their third in the world after the Mokka and Medinah mosques in Saudi Arabia

The mosque was said to have been built through the 2010s by a Chinese construction company

It can accommodate 120,000 people with a library that contains 1 million books from across the world

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Algeria has commissioned a massive mosque on its Mediterranean coastline after years of political brouhaha that delayed its completion.

The mosque was reportedly inaugurated on Sunday, February 26, by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Algerian president.

Algeria built the largest mosque in Africa Photo Credit: Malick Ndimballand

Source: Twitter

All to know about Africa's largest mosque in Algeria

According to Aljazeera, a Chinese construction company constructed 'the Great Mosque of Algiers', which began in the 2010s.

Reports say the mosque features the tallest minaret in the world, standing at 265 metres (869ft).

The mosque has a prayer room that can accommodate 120,000 people. It is the biggest outside the holiest city of Islam. It has a helicopter landing pad and a library that can hold one million books.

Several delays and disputes marked the mosque's construction, which marked seven years. One major delay was the location, which experts warned was prone to seismic activity.

Reactions on largest African Mosque in Algeria

The pictures of the mosque have wowed many people. Below are some of their reactions:

Ibrahim Ibn Gambari commented:

"I hope it changes the life of the ordinary man.'

In his reaction, Z.K Sani said:

"The Great Mosque of Algiers!

"In a couple of years, I'll build something bigger than it!"

Malick Ndimballand commented:

"Algeria has inaugurated Africa’s largest mosque after years of political delays and issues over its cost. Built by a Chinese construction firm, The Great Mosque of Algiers is also the third largest in the world after the holy mosques of Mecca and Medina."

The Algeria Project, in a tweet, gave more details about the library and shared its pictures: It tweeted:

"The library of the great Mosque of Algiers has 3 large rooms with 1,800 seats & 1 million religious books from all over the world & all languages, but also sciences, arts & specializations of Islamic, human & experimental sciences."

See the tweet here:

Mohamed commented:

"This mosque was made for the sole purpose of being taller than Morocco's Hassan 2 mosque.

"The minaret is completely disproportionate and non-uniform. The interior is bland and not sophisticated. It lacks emotions."

Imam dies while praying Fajr prayer

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Imam died while praying the Fajr prayer for his congregation in Indonesia, as seen in a viral video.

During the congregational prayer, the Imam knelt but stayed longer than expected, and the Muezzin had to stand up to check on him.

The Muezzin realised that the Imam had died after raising his head to check, and he continued with the prayer.

Source: Legit.ng