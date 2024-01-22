Liberian President Joseph Boakai reportedly suffered a heat stroke while delivering his inauguration speech on Monday, January 22.

According to Reuters, local media reported that the inauguration abruptly ended as the new president was led off the podium.

Recall that Boakai, 79, defeated the incumbent George Weah, in a runoff election in November 2023. He was sworn in at an outdoor ceremony under the heat in Monrovia, the capital of the West African country.

