A woman shared tips on how one can travel to South Africa from Nigeria without a visa in 2024

She said that South Africa granted Ghana a 90-day visa-free option starting from the 1st of November, 2023

She explained that Nigerians who wanted to visit South Africa without a visa could go through Ghana, which was near Nigeria

Some Nigerians dream of visiting South Africa but worry about the visa process.

In a video shared by @sassyfunke, a young lady has shared her tips and tricks on how to make it to South Africa without worrying about visa.

South Africans relocation tips. Photo credit: @sassyfunke/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said that the key to effective success in this regard was taking advantage of the 90-day visa-free option that South Africa granted to Ghana from the 1st of November, 2023.

She explained that by going through Ghana, which was near Nigeria, one could enter South Africa without any hassle.

She concluded by saying that travelling to South Africa from Nigeria without a visa in 2024 was possible and easy with Ghana route.

Watch the video below:

