The military leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso earlier declared their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, citing a perceived threat to member states

In reaction, Tinubu's government has expressed readiness to still engage with the three countries in line with ECOWAS interests

Meanwhile, the three nations have hardened their positions in recent months and joined forces in an “alliance of Sahel states”

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led-federal government has reacted to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu maintained that Nigeria supports ECOWAS's position on the development. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that the military rulers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso withdrew their countries from the ECOWAS with immediate effect.

The three countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, January 28, claiming their economic interests were not guaranteed. They added that the organisation had drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism."

But reacting in a statement on Monday, January 29, Tinubu's FG expressed deep sadness and maintained that Nigeria remained open for engagement with the three countries, Channels TV reported.

The federal government, in the state statement signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, added that Nigeria has reached out to all countries within the regional bloc to address pressing issues within the community, Leadership report added.

“For half a century, ECOWAS has worked to promote peace, prosperity and democracy in the region.

"Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States.”

ECOWAS reacts to withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

Meanwhile, ECOWAS reacted to the purported withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the regional body.

In a statement posted on X, ECOWAS said it was yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to quit the regional bloc.

It, however, stated that the three countries remained important members of the community and efforts would be made to find a "negotiated solution to the political impasse."

All three countries, which were founding members of ECOWAS in 1975, are currently led by militaries that seized power from civilian leaders.

Source: Legit.ng