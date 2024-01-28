The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is yet to be officially informed about the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic

ECOWAS insisted that Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community

The regional organisation said the Authority of Heads of State and Government remained committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the reported withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic as members of the regional body.

ECOWAS said it was yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to quit the regional bloc.

This was disclosed in a communique issued by ECOWAS via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ecowas_cedeao, on Sunday, January 28.

The statement partially read:

“The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order. Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves.”

