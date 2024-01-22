The police in Benue state have confirmed the death of a 65-year-old widow and retired nurse, Esther Amali, and her maid, Mercy

The deceased were said to have been killed by an attacker who invaded their apartment in Makurdi, the state capital, on Sunday night

According to the police, there are many versions of the incident, but an investigation has commenced, and the perpetrator will be fished out

The Benue state has been caught in another tragedy as a 65-year-old widow and retired nurse, Esther Amali, and her maid, Mercy, were reportedly killed in their apartment in Makurdi, the state capital.

They were said to have been killed on Sunday night, January 14.

How 65-year-old nurse and her maid were killed in Benue state

According to The Punch, their resident was reportedly stormed by the assailants and stabbed the 20-year-old maid several times.

Grace Onuhi, the sister to the deceased, narrated the incident in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Monday, stating that her sister (Amali) had rushed out from her bedroom when she heard the scream of Mercy.

Sadly, she also became a victim at the hands of the assailant.

Police speak on the assassination of a 65-year-old nurse in Benue

However, it was learnt that the suspect had threatened to deal with Mercy for unknown reasons.

Reacting to the incident, the police spokesperson in Benue state, Sewuese Anene, confirmed that the case was reported and that an investigation had commenced to unravel the cause and fish out the perpetrator.

“There are different versions of the story. Some claim it’s a robbery, and some claim they know the person who killed them. But the police would come up with findings very soon. Let’s be patient and wait for investigators to come out with their findings in this matter.”

