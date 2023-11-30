The uncommon happened when Safina Namukwaya, a 70-year-old Ugandan, delivered twins

The medical facility she gave birth in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, announced this medical miracle

It was gathered that she underwent a caesarean method to deliver the babies successfully

A hospital in Uganda has reported that a 70-year-old woman successfully gave birth to twins through IVF treatment.

Safina Namukwaya delivered a boy and a girl via caesarean at a fertility centre in Kampala.

Being one of the oldest women to give birth, Namukwaya described the event as a "miracle," and the hospital commended her, emphasising the significance beyond medical success, highlighting the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

In a congratulatory message via Facebook, the hospital said:

"We've achieved the extraordinary - delivering twins to Africa's oldest mother aged 70!" the Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre (WHI&FC)"

The twins were born on a Wednesday just after midday, and the mother and babies are reported to be in good health, BBC reported.

Namukwaya recounts ordeal of birth

Namukwaya shared with local media that her pregnancy was challenging, especially after her partner abandoned her upon learning about the twins.

She said:

"Men don't like to be told that you are carrying more than one child. Ever since I was admitted here, my man has never showed up."

This marks Namukwaya's second delivery in three years, as she previously gave birth to a baby girl in 2020.

Her motivation for having children stemmed from societal mockery of being childless.

Namukwaya said:

"I looked after people's children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old."

While women typically undergo menopause between 45 and 55 years old, medical advancements, including IVF, have enabled women to extend their fertility window.

IVF involves removing an egg from a woman's ovaries, fertilising it in a laboratory, and then placing the embryo back into the woman's womb for further development.

