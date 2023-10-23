Harare East District Superintendent, Reverend Oscar Nyasha Mukahanana, has reportedly ended his own life

Late Rev. Mukahanana, who is married, was said to have indulged in an extra-marital affair with a church member

Reports said the encounter was leaked and the preacher was subjected to ridicule, mockery and humiliation

Harare, Zimbabwe - Harare East District Superintendent Reverend, Oscar Nyasha Mukahanana reportedly killed himself after his adultery scandal was leaked in the church’s WhatsApp group.

Legit.ng learnt that Mukahanana pastors with the United Methodist Church (UMC).

Zimbabwean cleric, Reverend Oscar Nyasha Mukahanana, reportedly took his own life. Photo credit: UMC Harare East District

Adultery scandal leads to cleric's death

According to Daily Mirror News, the late religious leader engaged in an extra-marital affair with a youthful female member of his church.

The audio of his secret meeting and conversation with the lady leaked on the WhatsApp group of the church.

He reportedly talked about how happy he was with his sexual encounter with the lady.

After the audio leaked on the church’s WhatsApp group, his church members mocked him and allegedly began to circulate it (the audio) to other groups.

Local media said they even created memes, ridiculing the District Superintendent over the adultery scandal.

Mukahanana who felt humiliated then took his own life on Friday, October 20.

Confirming the development, UMC Harare East District posted on its official Facebook page:

“It is with heavy heart to announce to you the untimely death of our Beloveth District Superintendent Rev Oscar Mukahanana of the Harare East District.

“The Office of the Bishop shall be informing the church of developments and funeral arrangements.

“As a Church, you are being cordially requested to support the Mukahanana family through your prayer.”

At the weekend, mourners gathered at the District Parsonage.

Legit.ng learnt that the funeral service for the late cleric will be held at Cranborne Circuit from 9 a.m. on Monday, October 23.

His burial has been set for 2 p.m. at the Zororo Cemetery.

