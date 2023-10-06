Ivory Coast Prime Minister, Patrick Achi was unseated by the country's president on Friday, October 6

President Alassane Ouattara sacked the PM and announced the upcoming formation of a new government

Ouattara took this decision just two years before the next presidential elections in Ivory Coast

Côte d'Ivoire, Yamoussoukro - On Friday, October 6, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara dismissed his prime minister, Patrick Achi.

Ivory Coast's President has removed the country's Prime Minister and announced the formation of a new government. Photo credit: @AOuattara_PRCI

Source: Twitter

Reuters reported that Ouattara unseated his PM and announced the upcoming formation of a new government, two years before the next presidential elections.

Bloomberg reported also that Ouattara signed a decree “ending the duties of the prime minister, who is the head of the government, as well as those of the members of the government”, according to a statement read by presidential secretary general Abdourahmane Cisse.

Although no reason was provided for the unexpected move but the ruling party won most seats in local elections last month.

However, the head of state expressed “his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and all the members of government for their service to the nation over the last years”.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will hold a presidential election in 2025. Ouattara, who was re-elected in 2020, has not yet said whether he will run again.

