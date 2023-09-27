Senator Shehu Sani has reacted after French ambassador, Sylvain Itte to the Niger Republic left the country

The Niger's military junta had ordered Ittle to leave the country last month after taking over power

The former lawmaker described the incident as historic for a country that is categorised as poor to assert its sovereignty

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, said Sylvain Itte, French ambassador to the Niger Republic leaving the landlocked West African country is an historic event.

Sani stated this via his verified X handle @ShehuSani on Wednesday, September 27.

Sani Shehu describes French ambassador, Sylvain Itte leaving Niger Republic as historic Photo Credits: @SylvainItte/@ShehuSani

Sani describes it as an historic event

He said it is historical because the Niger Republic which is categorised as poor displayed its sovereignty and independence over its colonial master, France.

The former Kaduna senator, however, said there will be tough days ahead but he believes the people of Niger Republic are determined to overcome the challenges.

“The French Ambassador to Niger has finally left and French troops are on their way out. This is a historic event. A country that is categorised as poor and dependent on aid is now asserting its sovereignty and independence. There will be tough days ahead but I believe they are determined to overcome.”

Coup d’état: France bows to pressure as ambassador leaves Niger Republic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Itte finally left the Niger Republic one month after the military government that took over power from deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ordered his expulsion.

It was gathered that Itte left Niger Republic on Wednesday morning, September 27.

Niger Republic's coup leader expels French ambassador

The coup leader in the Niger Republic ordered Itte to leave the landlocked West African country within 48 hours.

The foreign ministry disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 25.

According to the statement, the decision was taken partly due to Itte’s refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with the minister of foreign affairs.

France evacuates citizens from Niger Republic

France has announced the evacuation of its citizens and other European nationals from the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup by the military.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement, adding that the evacuation commences today, Tuesday, August 1.

“Only legitimate Niger govt can cut military ties” - France

The crisis in Niamey, Niger Republic, worsened on Friday, August 4, as France rejected the Niger junta’s move to cut off bilateral military ties with Nigeria, France, and other countries.

The French foreign ministry maintained that the West African country’s “legitimate” leadership alone was entitled to do so.

