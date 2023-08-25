President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he has been under pressure to deploy the ECOWAS military against the junta in the Niger Republic

The president told the Ulama about some external forces wanting to act, but he was the one holding them back

While expressing his commitment to a peaceful resolution, the president urged the Ulama to be fast in their dialogue with the military junta in the Niger Republic in their second visit

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he was under pressure to deploy the use of force against the military junta in the Niger Republic.

The president stressed his commitment to a peaceful resolution in solving the issue as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of States, The Nation reported.

President Tinubu reveals why he is under pressure to deploy force in Niger Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu hosts Islamic leaders over Niger coup

President Tinubu made the revelation while playing host to the top Islamic leaders, known as Ulama, led by their leader, Sheikh Bala Lau, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, August 24.

The meeting was the second of its kind between the Ulama and President Tinubu. Their first meeting was Wednesday, August 9, when they were first granted permission to visit Niamey, the Niger capital, and dialogue with the coup leader.

Following their second meeting on Thursday, the president also sent the Ulama to the military junta in Niger Republic, urging them to be fast with it because time is essential.

Why we want to deploy military against junta in Niger, Tinubu reveals

“I am managing a very serious situation. Even as of this (yesterday) morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulama and will get back to you."

He further disclosed that he has been the one holding back other forces outside the ECOWAS control and the regional bloc. He said:

”If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS.”

