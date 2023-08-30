Gabonese soldiers celebrated General Brice Oligui Nguema, head of the presidential guard of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba

Oligui was carried aloft by hundreds of soldiers who proclaimed him leader on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The footage, which showed soldiers shouting “Oligui president”, followed a statement read by a coup leader flanked by army officers announcing the house arrest of Bongo

Libreville, Gabon - Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of Gabon's presidential guard, was carried triumphantly by soldiers on Wednesday, August 30.

Oligui was carried aloft by several soldiers on Wednesday, hours after the coupists announced that they had deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba, according to verified footage circulating online.

The head of Gabon's presidential guard, Brice Oligui Nguema, has been celebrated hours after the coup that deposed President Ali Bongo. Photo credit: Gabon National Television/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Gabon army officers celebrate after seizing power

Per France 24, the footage, played on a loop, showed many soldiers shouting "Oligui president".

Watch the clip below:

