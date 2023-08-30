Soldiers appeared on Gabonese national television, announcing the cancellation of recent election results and the dissolution of “all the institutions of the republic”

The apparent coup follows shortly after the national election authority’s announcement on Wednesday that Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been re-elected for a third term

A prominent Nigerian politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted and said people should not be stunned by the coup in Gabon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Libreville, Gabon - A former minister of aviation of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, August 30, said he is not surprised about the coup in Gabon.

Fani-Kayode, fondly called 'FFK', said Africans should “expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa”.

Fani-Kayode has reacted to the purported ouster of Ali Bongo of Gabon. Photo credit: @realFFK

Source: Twitter

"Gabon coup is sad": FFK

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain shared his thoughts on his verified X (Twitter) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled 'Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?', was prophetic.

"I am not suprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay.

"I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”

Army takes over power in Gabon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the military staged a coup in another African country, Gabon, as army officers appeared on national television and announced the takeover from the democratic government.

The coup leader annulled the outcome of Saturday's election, where the incumbent President, Ali Bongo, was declared re-elected and winner of the poll.

The development would end the 53-year hold on power by the family of Bongo in Gabon.

Gabon: Facts about 'ousted' Ali Bongo

Many woke up on Wednesday, August 30, to the news of the ouster of the democratically-elected president of Gabon, Ali Bongo.

Who is Bongo? Legit.ng writes on the ‘deposed’ African leader.

Bongo was originally born Alain Bernard. He became Ali and his father Omar (formerly Albert-Bernard Bongo) in 1973, after converting to Islam - the only members of their family to do so.

Source: Legit.ng