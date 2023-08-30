About 12 senior military officers announced the taking over of power in Gabon in the wee hour of Wednesday

The development will make the Central African country the eighth that will be under military rule in the black continent

On Wednesday morning, the coup plotters made four announcements as they said their plan was to secure the peace of the country

Libreville, Gabon - There is another military coup in Africa. Gabon has become the latest country in the black continent where the military will suspend civil rule.

On Wednesday morning, August 30, some army officers announced the taking over of power, citing irregularities in the Saturday election in the country.

The election was reported to have been marred with irregularities with a lack of international observers, while the government of Bongo suspended foreign broadcasts, cut off internet service and imposed night-time curfew across the country.

Announce in a Broadcast they have a takeover

On Wednesday morning, 12 Gabonese Army officers appeared on national television saying they had taken power.

The announcement ended the 53 years of rule of the Bongo family in the country.

Cancel election

On their announcement of the coup, the army nullified the Saturday election, where Ali Bago was announced the poll winner for the third consecutive time.

According to the electoral commission, Bongo won under two-thirds of the total votes cast, but the opposition has argued that the poll was fraudulent. Bongo's whereabouts were yet to be known since the announcement.

Close the country's borders

Also, on Wednesday, the army announced the closure of the country's border until further notice.

However, a BBC African editor, Will Ross, suggests the coup is perhaps not "done and dusted," and there will be some resistance.

Dissolve "all the institutions of the republic"

The 12 senior army officers also announced the closure of all the government's institutions.

One of the officers who spoke for others in the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions" said:

"We have decided to defend peace by ending the current regime."

