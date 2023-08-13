The military coup in Niger Republic did not only send shockwaves across the continent, it also pitched fellow African countries against each other.

The seven countries that bordered Niger Republic have been in a battle of words following the July 26 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

Niger is bordered by Libya to the northeast, Chad to the east, Nigeria to the south, Benin and Burkina Faso to the southwest, Mali to the west, and Algeria to the northwest.

While ECOWAS has called for a standby force should the military junta refuse to restore democratic order and reinstate Bazoum to power, members like Mali and Burkina Faso have turned against the sub-region group.

This article highlights the position of all the seven countries that bordered the Niger Republic regarding the coup.

Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, opposed ECOWAS’s plan to use military action against the Niger Republic, Reuters reported.

Speaking during an interview with local media, Tabboune said:

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbours,"

Libya will not recognize coup leaders in Niger

As reported by Libya Update, the Libyan Presidential Council said it will not recognize the military junta in the Niger Republic.

The Libyan government, however, warned that external intervention would lead to further escalation of the crisis and result in security vulnerabilities in Niger and neighbouring countries.

Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

According to Aljazeera, the military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali said they will consider any ECOWAS military intervention against coup plotters in the Niger Republic as a “declaration of war” against their countries.

In joint statements read out on their national broadcasters, the countries said they “refuse to apply” the “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger”.

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity … to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history,” the military governments of the two countries said.

“Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,”

Chad will not intervene in Niger coup

In another Reuters report, The Chadian Minister of Defence, Daoud Yaya Brahim, said the country will not intervene in a coup in the Niger Republic.

Brahim stated this while speaking on state television after ECOWAS said it has devised a possible plan to reinstate deposed Bazoum.

Benin Republic is fully involved in ECOWAS action

The foreign minister of Benin Republic, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, said his country is fully in support of ECOWAS’s effort to resolve the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic.

While speaking with newsmen, Bakari said the Benin Republic demands the immediate release and reinstatement of Bazoum.

“We are and we fully subscribe to the diplomatic actions that are underway and that remain the preferred solution for the time being.

“But if tomorrow, for whatever reason, whatever action ECOWAS were to take, Benin would in fact be fully involved as a member of ECOWAS. “

