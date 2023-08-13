War looms in West Africa as ECOWAS has ordered the deployment of soldiers to sack an uncooperative military junta in Niger Republic

ECOWAS had given a one-week ultimatum to the military rulers in Niger to restore constitutional order in the French-speaking country or face threat of forceful eviction

Now, according to a prominent Nigerian newspaper, the Nigerian military high command has directed the service chiefs to compile and submit war requirements

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military high command has reportedly directed the service chiefs to compile and submit war requirements to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The war items include the number of personnel, logistics, equipment, and financial costs, a report on Sunday, August 13, by The Punch noted.

ECOWAS stakeholders discuss after an extraordinary meeting in Abuja, Nigeria on the political unrest in the Republic of Niger. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Niger: "Force" still an option

The newspaper said the preparation was the preliminary stage in the planning process of amassing human and material resources required for the planned military intervention in Niger.

A leaked memo indicated that about two battalions would be required to prosecute the war against the junta in Niger Republic.

Apart from Nigeria, Benin, Senegal and Ivory Coast, other Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states are expected to commit troops to the standby force.

Military intervention in Niger would be "the last option on the table" to restore the president overthrown by a coup d'état in July, according to an official of the West African bloc, whose leaders have threatened to use "force".

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ECOWAS ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray.

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, labelled the coup plotters of the Republic of Niger as terrorists.

The 81-year-old Ivorian leader made this known at the 2nd ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, August 10.

Speaking on the declaration of the standby forces deployed to Niger, Ouattara revealed that it was a collective decision necessary to help end military rule in Niger.

