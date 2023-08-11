Fresh tension has erupted in a top West African country amid the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger

This is as the coup leaders in Burkina Faso slammed a fresh suspension on the country's popular radio station

The junta leader noted that the suspension is for the country's interest and the ban, takes immediate effect, "until further notice"

There is a new development in Burkina Faso, amid the resettlement that rocks Niger Republic.

In the midst of the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger, Burkina Faso’s junta-led government on Thursday, August 10, suspended one of the country’s most popular radio stations.

Burkina Faso’s military leader led by Captain Ibrahim Traore has banned a popular radio station in the country for disrespecting the Niger junta. Photo credit: @GUnderground_TV

Source: Twitter

Burkina Faso's junta gives reason for suspending radio station

The communications minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo in a statement, disclosed that the radio station was suspended after it broadcast an interview deemed “insulting” to Niger’s new military leaders headed by Général Abdourahmane Tchiani.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Radio Omega was suspended indefinitely

Daily Trust reported that Radio Omega was immediately suspended on Thursday “until further notice,” Ouedraogo stated.

Ouedraogo added that the measure was “in the higher interests of the nation.”

What you should know about Radio Omega in Burkina Faso

The station, part of the Omega media group owned by journalist and former foreign minister Alpha Barry, ceased broadcasting after the statement was issued late Thursday.

Burkina Faso accuses FRANCE 24 earlier this year

Meanwhile, in March 2023, the Burkina Faso government accuses FRANCE 24 of broadcasting an “interview with the Head of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)”.

However, the channel has never invited him to speak directly on its programmes, and has simply reported his words in the form of a column, ensuring the necessary distance and context.

ECOWAS sanction: “We’ll kill Bazoum if military intervenes”, Niger Junta warns West African leaders

West African leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been slammed with a fresh threat.

Niger’s military junta, Général Abdourahmane Tchiani has said they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt any military intervention to restore constitutional order in the West African country, Associated Press reported.

ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger Republic plotters

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray. “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately

Source: Legit.ng