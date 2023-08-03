A Public affairs analyst, Deji Adeyanju, has called on ECOWAS to take swift and decisive action against the coup in Niger Republic

Adeyanju said Russia will attempt a coup in Nigeria very soon if ECOWAS don't respond quickly to the Niger coup

The military took over power in Niger from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum through a dramatic coup

Public affairs analyst and convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed why the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) must act fast about the coup situation in the Niger Republic.

Adeyanju said Russia will attempt a coup in Nigeria very soon if ECOWAS’ response to the coup in the Niger Republic is not swift and decisive.

Deji Adeyanju says “Russia will attempt a coup in Nigeria very soon” if ECOWAS don't act fast about Niger coup. Photo Credit: Deji Adeyanju/Vladimir Putin

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his Twitter handle @adeyanjudeji, on Thursday, August 3.

He added that idea of 21st-century colonial masters is disgusting and annoying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“ECOWAS response to the coup in Niger must be swift and decisive if not Russia will attempt a coup in Nigeria very soon. Africa should be allowed to manage its affairs on its own. The idea of having new colonial masters in the 21st century is not only disgusting but annoying.”

“Putin is Leading a New Colonisation of Africa”: Nigerian Political Commentator Speaks on Niger Coup

In a similar story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian political commentator Japheth Joshua Omojuwa has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of leading a new colonisation of Africa following the dramatic coup by the military in Niger Republic.

Omojuwa said no African country is safe as Putin is fast expanding his belt.

“If Russia Wins, It Will Lead to World War III”: President Zelenskyy Reveals Why Africa Should Support Ukraine

Legit.ng also reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has revealed whyAfricana countries should support his country Russia.

Zelenskyy disclosed that should Russia win the war, it will lead to World War III.

ECOWAS considers military intervention in Niger to restore Bazoum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it may use military might to restore the constitutional order in Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as President.

Coup d’état: List of ECOWAS sanctions against Niger Republic

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced eight sanctions against the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that led to President Mohamed Bazoum's overthrow.

The sanctions were announced after an extraordinary session of the ECOWAS member states in Abuja on Sunday, July 30.

Source: Legit.ng