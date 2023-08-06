Doyin Okupe said Nigeria must not allow Russia to gain control of the Niger Republic following the recent coup

Okupe explained that the proposed trans-Saharan gas will be serious should Russia gain control of the Niger Republic

He said whoever controls the leadership of the Niger Republic is of critical importance to the Nigerian government

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed why Nigeria must stop Russia from gaining control of the Niger Republic.

Okupe said the proposed trans-Saharan gas pipeline from Nigeria is in direct competition with Russia, the current world's largest supplier of natural gas and the main supplier to Europe.

He explained that the passage of the Saharan gas pipeline passed through Niger en route to Algeria and Morocco who are all partners in this project.

In a post he shared on his Twitter page @doyinokupe, he argued that Russian control of the authorities in Niger is not in the interest of Nigeria’s economic

"Nigeria has a standing agreement with previous governments in Niger for the passage of the gas pipeline through the Niger enroute Algeria & Morocco who are all partners in this project. Russia is the current world's largest supplier of natural gas & the main supplier to Europe.

"The proposed trans-saharan gas pipeline from Nigeria is in direct competition with Russia. Therefore, Russian control of the authorities in Niger is inimical to the economic interest of Nigeria.

"The trans-saharan gas pipe line can deliver up to 30B cubic meters per annum with a potential of up to $20B to $25B revenue annually for the next 100years! This is why whoever controls the leadership of the Niger Republic is of critical importance to the Nigerian government.

"If Russia is in control, they will naturally frustrate the Trans Saharan Pipeline Project.

"This therefore is a serious matter concerning our national economic interest & national survival, not about elections or partisan politics..."

