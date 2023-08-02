Russian President, Vladimir Putin is said to be fast expanding his belt into the African continent following the Niger Republic coup

Political Commentator, Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, who said, added that Putin of leading a new colonisation of Africa

Omojuwa warned African countries to pay close attention to their military to avoid a repetition in Niger Republic

Nigerian Political Commentator, Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, has accused the Russian President, Vladimir Putin of leading a new colonisation of Africa, following the dramatic coup by the military in Niger Republic.

Omojuwa said no African country is safe as Putin is fast expanding his belt.

In a post shared on his Twitter page @Omojuwa, he urged African countries to pay attention to their military, especially in places where election losers are angling for coups.

“This is the fast expanding Vladimir Putin belt. He is leading a new colonisation of Africa. No country is safe. Every country must pay attention to its military, especially in situations where you have bad election losers angling for coups.”

Source: Legit.ng