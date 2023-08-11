West African leaders under ECOWAS on Thursday, August 10, activated the military standby force against the juntas in Niger Republic after a meeting held in Abuja

Speaking on the development, the president of Cote d’Ivoire, Alhassan Ouattara, maintained that the coup is a critical problem, but the military force 'decision' taken is not a Nigerian affair

Meanwhile, Senegalese President Macky Sall revealed he supported the ECOWAS decision and every effort to make peace return to Niger

State House, Nigeria - Two West African leaders have revealed their positions on the resolutions taken at the just concluded Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary summit on the coup in Niger Republic.

West African leaders back ECOWAS military action in Niger.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported on Thursday, August 10, West African leaders under ECOWAS approved the deployment of a ‘standby force’ to Niger to dislodge the junta if dialogue fails after a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

Reacting, the President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alhassan Ouattara, and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, spoke in separate interviews with PremiumTimes in Abuja on Thursday on the development.

President of Cote d’Ivoire speaks on Niger coup

President Alhassan Ouattara, who spoke before the summit held in Abuja, disclosed that the decision taken by ECOWAS is not a Nigerian affair.

According to him, the coup in Niger is a critical problem, and West African leaders have to solve it.

He said,

"As you’re aware this is the second summit in 10 days that we have organized on Niger and this is a critical problem we have to solve.

"But this is the position most heads of state who have intervened have endorsed. So I want to say I want to insist this is not a Nigerian affair. It’s an affair of ECOWAS.

"If we don’t have democracy, do you think that our countries will be able to move ahead? This coup d’etat is not acceptable. We should put an end to it."

Ouattara backs ECOWAS move against Niger junta

To further confirm the development, an aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shared a video of Ouattara's statement on Twitter.

He tweeted:

"President Alassane Ouattara speaks about the coup in Niger Republic.

"This is not Nigeria vs Niger. It is ECOWAS vs. Niger", Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast @AOuattara_PRCI.

President Macky Sall supports military action against Niger

Meanwhile, for President Macky Sall, the use of force against the juntas is a welcome action.

Sall noted that he stands against the coup in the West African country and whatever action or effort will bring peace and order to the Republic of Niger, he is fully in support of it.

He said,

"I support the action that has been proposed by ECOWAS that we do not accept this attempted coup d’etat to stand and that we make every effort to make sure that constitutional order returns to Niger.

"I think it was a mistake not to have taken action previously, but now that we are together on this we should take action to make sure that it does not continue."

