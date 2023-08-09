Daniel Bwala, the PDP presidential campaign council spokesperson in the last general election, has rolled out some facts for President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS to understand on Niger crisis

The PDP chieftain maintained that restoring democracy in the Niger Republic would not be something immediate and would be costly

According to Bwala, the use of force in the West African country is not the best option, it would lead to an African sprint

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, has sent a note of warning to President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in the Niger Republic.

President Bola Tinubu, who also doubled as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, has led the regional bloc against the military junta in Niger, giving the coup plotter a seven-day ultimatum, which elapsed on Monday, August 7.

Amid the tackle between President Tinubu-led ECOWAS and the military junta in Niger, Bwala explained that there were some facts that the West African bloc must come to terms with.

Nine Things you should know about the military junta in Niger

He explained:

The Niger military junta would not bow to their threats and sanctions- because they appear to have backup support somewhere. The military strike may cause a complex situation that may escalate to “ Africa spring”, resulting in the ECOWAS heads of state being removed from power. Diplomacy, not grandstanding, is the only option to return to democratic rule in Niger and elsewhere. The process leading to a return to civilian rule may last up to a year and six months because it will require fresh elections. Ask INEC how much time it took to conduct the 2023 elections The ECOWAS leaders must commit to the rule of law and democratic ideals and deliver good governance in their respective countries in other not to give room to these elements Africa must re-set relationships with the WEST for mutual and shared benefits. The idea of a master and puppets relationship would not be accepted by the civil populace in African countries. There is a growing anger in Africa. Political and public officers must be accountable to their people. Conduct of elections must reflect the wishes of the majority, whilst respect for the rights of the minority is protected and promoted. National/natural resources and prosperity must be shared equitably for human capital development and equal access to opportunities. ECOWAS MUST redefine ECOWAS as a functional regional body built on robust intelligence driving decisions. Focus more on trade, security and integration.

