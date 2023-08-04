Niamey, Niger Republic - The General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to Togo, the United States, and France, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country, while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding between France and the Republic of Niger, The Punch reported on Friday, August 4.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng