Prominent northern senator, Napoleon Bali, said the Nigerian Senate cannot give approval for Nigeria to go to war against the Niger Republic

Senator Bali said it will be bloody and cost-effective as seven Nigerian states share the border with Niger

He added that Nigeria is not in the right economic state to embark on such war coupled with Boko Haram and other terrorist issues

FCT, Abuja - A federal lawmaker representing Plateau South, Napoleon Bali, has explained why Nigeria cannot go to war with the Niger Republic.

Bali said Nigeria is facing serious economic challenges and won’t be able to handle the cost of venturing into war at this time, The Sun Reported.

During an interview on Arise TV morning show, the Senator noted that going into war would be bloody and cost-effective.

Tinubu did not seek approval to go to war with Niger

He, however, clarified that President Bola Tinubu did not seek approval to go to war with the Niger Republic over the recent coup in the neighbouring West African country.

He said Tinubu only sought the Senate's advice on solutions to the Niger-Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) conflict.

Why Nigeria Can’t Go to War with Niger Republic

The Senator added that Nigeria has a long border with the Niger Republic, and it will not be easy with Boko Haram and other terrorist issues there.

“We have a solution which we will give to him to take to the ECOWAS leadership, but we can’t make it public. Anyway, the northern senators came out openly to say what their constituencies told them. That is that they don’t want war. The Niger Republic is bordering about seven northern states – Sokoto, Jigawa, kebbi and others.

“We have advised that Tinubu should strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Niger. But if he fails to take our advice and the ECOWAS leadership decides war is an option, definitely, it is going to be catastrophic. We already have refugees in Niger. Nigeria will suffer seriously because we will employ military contractors, who will feed on us. It is not going to be easy."

