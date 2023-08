The African continent and its history of coup d'état have been like a nut and its shell that is still prevalent even in the 21 century.

The sub-region of West Africa holds the record for the most military coup since the beginning of independence in West Africa.

Africa has six nations under military rule, with four in West Africa and two others in North Africa. Photo Credit: ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP, OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP, JOHN WESSELS/AFP

Africa continues to suffer in keeping tabs on the Western World in the practice of democracy.

The civilian rule in Africa has been laced with corruption, nepotism, religious bigotry, and ethnocentrism.

Below is the list of African countries currently under military rule.

1. Burkina Faso (since January 2022)

Burkina Faso is a francophone West African nation, and according to World Bank, it has a population of over 22.1 million (2021).

With an area of 274,200 km², bordered by Mali to the northwest, Niger to the northeast, Benin to the southeast, Togo and Ghana to the south, and the Ivory Coast to the southwest.

The nation is under the leadership of 34-year-old Ibrahim Traoré.

2. Chad (since April 2021)

The Republic of Chad is a Northern African nation bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon to the southwest, Nigeria to the southwest, and Niger to the west.

It has a population of 17.18 million as of 2021, and they speak French and Arabic.

Mahamat Idriss Déby is currently the leader of the country.

3. Guinea (since September 2021)

Another French-speaking nation located in the sub-region of West Africa.

Guinea has a small population of 13.53 million and is known for the Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve in the southeast. The reserve protects a forested mountain range rich in native plants and animals, including chimpanzees and the viviparous toad.

A 43-year-old military junta, Mamady Doumbouya, is currently the country's leader.

4. Mali (since August 2020)

Mali becomes the third West African nation on this list and the fourth French colony.

With an area of over 1,241,238 square kilometres and a population of 21.9 million, Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa.

The 42-year-old Assimi Goïta is the military head and supreme leader of Mali.

5. Niger (since July 2023)

The Republic of Niger became the most recent military coup victim on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

It is also a French-speaking and West African nation with a population of 25.25 million.

President Mohamed Bazoum has been displaced by the head of the President's Guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

6. Sudan (since October 2021)

Sundan is a Northern African nation with over 45.66 million.

They speak Arabic, Nobiin language, and English.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is currently the leader of the people of Sudan.

