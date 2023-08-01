The Nigerian Senate is making a move to stop the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from embarking on its proposed strike

Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Suleiman said the planned strike would cripple the economy of the nation

Kawu warned that the strike could heat the polity and gains could be far below the costs of managing the conflict

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has lamented about the low earnings of federal lawmakers.

Akpabio said the lawmakers’ earnings are insufficient to take care of volumes of requests from their constituencies, The Guardian reported.

Senate moves to stop the NLC's proposed strike. Photo Credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

He stated this while reacting to the bill sponsored by Abdulrahman Kawu Suleiman (NNPP, Kano) on the need to stop the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from embarking on the proposed strike.

Akpabio, who admitted that there was hardship associated with the fuel subsidy removal, called on Nigerians to be patient with the government as it devises steps to alleviate their suffering.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kawu warned that the strike could heat the polity and gains could be far below costs to parties in the conflict.

He added:

“The strike would cripple the country. The movement would be severely curtailed. Commercial transport operators would withdraw their services, while markets, schools and healthcare facilities would be forced to shut down.”

“The new president himself knows things are difficult”: Orji Kalu speaks to NLC about proposed strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on its proposed strike.

Kalu said the NLC should not ridicule the economy with their proposed strike but rather consider dialogue with the federal government.

Subsidy pains: “No going back,” NLC insists on protest, rejects Tinubu's N500bn palliative, 3,000 buses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said there was no going back regarding its planned nationwide protest slated for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The organised labour made this known despite the Monday, July 31, rollout of subsidy removal palliative plans by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nationwide strike looms as Nigeria Labour Congress announces date

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government gave a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-people policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

Source: Legit.ng