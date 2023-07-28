Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed shock over the current situation in Niger Republic

Buhari said he is concerned about the safety of ousted President Mohammed Bazoum and his family

He, however, said it is comforting that ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the dramatic coup plot in the Niger Republic

Buhari said he is shocked by the latest turn of events in the neighbouring West African country.

Buhari expresses worries over ousted Nigerien president’s safety. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Friday via his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, where he expressed concern about the ousted Nigerian president, Mohamed Bazoum.

"As to be expected, I, like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

"I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else.

"It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter, and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed, and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family ensured."

Tension Rises in Niger Republic as Abdourahmane Tchiani Declares Himself New Leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that General Abdourahmane Tchiani, on Friday, July 28, declared himself the new leader of Niger after a dramatic coup.

Also known as Omar Tchiani, he staged a takeover which started on Wednesday, July 26, when the presidential guards unit he led seized the country's leader, Mohamed Bazoum.

Guards detain Niger President Bazoum, details emerge

Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum has reportedly been detained by guards inside the presidential palace in Niamey, following an “ultimatum” by the army.

Sources said disgruntled members of the Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices.

Source: Legit.ng