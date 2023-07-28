Senator Umahi To Reject Ministerial Appointment? Lawyer Sends Strong Message
- Senator Dave Umahi has been tipped to become the next Minister of Works and Housing under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- An Abuja-based lawyer made this assertion and threatened to sue the former Ebonyi State governor if he refused to accept the job
- He described Senator Umahi as the perfect fit for the job growing by his experience and antecedents as a sitting governor
FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Ebonyi State and ministerial nominee, Senator Dave Umahi, has been threatened with a lawsuit if he declines the opportunity to join the executive council/cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Emmanuel Ekwe, an Abuja-based attorney, said he would file a suit against Umahi at the federal high court in Abuja, compelling him to accept the ministerial position.
This was contained in a statement Ekwe issued on Friday, July 28, noting that Umahi’s expertise as a seasoned civil engineer is required to revitalise the deteriorated state of Nigeria’s infrastructure.
Umahi tipped for minister of works & housing
Ekwe noted that Umahi’s track record, especially in infrastructural development, puts him in the driving seat and pole position to become the next Minister of Power, Works, and Housing.
He further reiterated that Umahi’s achievement as a serving governor in Ebonyi State is second to none since the creation of the state.
Ekwe said Umahi would complement and actualise the dreams and visions of President Bola Tinubu in the aspect of infrastructural development.
Ekwe noted that Senator Umahi made notable impacts, especially in infrastructure and human capital development, among others, in Ebonyi State, and added that Ebonyi State witnessed unprecedented transformation under Umahi’s administration.
Source: Legit.ng