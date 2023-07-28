Senator Dave Umahi has been tipped to become the next Minister of Works and Housing under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

An Abuja-based lawyer made this assertion and threatened to sue the former Ebonyi State governor if he refused to accept the job

He described Senator Umahi as the perfect fit for the job growing by his experience and antecedents as a sitting governor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Ebonyi State and ministerial nominee, Senator Dave Umahi, has been threatened with a lawsuit if he declines the opportunity to join the executive council/cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Emmanuel Ekwe, an Abuja-based attorney, said he would file a suit against Umahi at the federal high court in Abuja, compelling him to accept the ministerial position.

Senator Dave Umahi was enlisted in the 28-man list of ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Dave Umahi/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement Ekwe issued on Friday, July 28, noting that Umahi’s expertise as a seasoned civil engineer is required to revitalise the deteriorated state of Nigeria’s infrastructure.

Umahi tipped for minister of works & housing

Ekwe noted that Umahi’s track record, especially in infrastructural development, puts him in the driving seat and pole position to become the next Minister of Power, Works, and Housing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He further reiterated that Umahi’s achievement as a serving governor in Ebonyi State is second to none since the creation of the state.

Ekwe said Umahi would complement and actualise the dreams and visions of President Bola Tinubu in the aspect of infrastructural development.

Ekwe noted that Senator Umahi made notable impacts, especially in infrastructure and human capital development, among others, in Ebonyi State, and added that Ebonyi State witnessed unprecedented transformation under Umahi’s administration.

Trending Video: "I Will Not Be a Minister", PDP's Nyesom Wike

In another development, the ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and three other ex-governors made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

The list was read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday (July 27) afternoon after many weeks of delay.

Wike's name was prominent on the list because he is a member of the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng