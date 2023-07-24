It was a dark Sunday in Cameroon's biggest city, Douala as a four-storey building collapsed and killed 33 persons

The building collapsed into another building on Sunday morning in the Ange Raphaël neighbourhood in Douala

Emergency services still searching under the rubble for possible survivors after 21 persons were confirmed injured

Douala, Cameroon - 33 people have been confirmed dead in Cameroon's biggest city, Douala after a four-storey building collapsed and fell into another building, firefighters said.

The tragic incident happened early on Sunday morning, July, 23 in the Ange Raphaël neighbourhood in Douala, BBC Pidgin reported.

33 confirms dead as four-storey building collapses in Cameroon. Photo Credit: T. Net News

At least 21 people were injured and many others are receiving treatment at a nearby Laquintinie Hospital.

It was gathered that a three-year-old girl that was carried to the hospital on Sunday later died.

Emergency services and distressed neighbours are searching under the rubble for survivors.

The regional governor, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, has reassured the people that the situation is under control and rescue teams will make sure nobody remains under the wreckage.

A top official BBC that he is bitterly disappointed that people died despite efforts that has been made in recent years to improve safety.

“We were happy that for a while now there was no such disaster - especially in Douala where the mayor is really trying to bring order,’ Kizito Ngoa, the head of the Cameroon Order of Civil Engineers that’s regulating housing in the country

Since the last big building collapse that happen in Doula in 2006, the city council has been demolishing houses that are at risk of flood or landslides.

However, the four-storey building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demotion.

Residents told newsmen that the building look old and weak but local officials are yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

The authorities on Sunday, July 23, issued a statement reminding the people that anyone who wants to build a house in Doula must first have an official permit and "stick seriously to the approved design".

Ngoa disclosed that failure to follow planning rules Is one of the major biggest cause of building collapses across the country.

He added that the builder must reveal the true cost of a construction project and make it clear to the public.

There is a general feeling that everyone can do whatever they want and people want to save money at every stage of a project.

Sometimes council workers are involved in the tragedy.

