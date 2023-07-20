Organised private sector members fear the hike in petrol prices would cause businesses to fold up

There are also indications that a harsher working climate would cause companies to fail or cut jobs

The current situation has triggered anger amongst Nigerians as there are concerns that the current hike may not be the final rise

Business operators in Nigeria are lamenting the spate of increases in cost occasioned by the sudden hike in fuel prices in the country.

This is coming after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited adjusted its pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol from N537/litre to N617/litre.

Businesses across Nigeria have been hit hard by the removal of fuel subsidy Photo credit - NOA, Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The adjustments were spotted in some filling stations in Abuja on Tuesday, July 17, 2023, and it is expected that the new prices will be implemented across the country.

Punch reported how organized private sector members are expressing fear of losing jobs following the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Operators express frustration

Francis Meshioye, president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, commented on the situation and warned that the unpredictable nature of fuel price increases would have a major negative impact on manufacturers, who have had to reevaluate their budgets to account for the additional expenses brought on by the loss of fuel subsidies.

He claimed that the recent increase will add to the expense of logistics, which had already increased due to the rise in fuel prices.

He said that given the trend, manufacturers were concerned that this might not be the final rise and he encouraged the government to create a culture of involving important stakeholders before making choices with broad-reaching effects like this.

When the fuel subsidy was eliminated, Meshioye said the majority of people believed that the change would only be temporary as no one anticipated it to be drastic.

The hike in gasoline prices, according to Gabriel Idahosa, Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will cause great hardship for businesses, particularly in the near future.

Idahosa said:

In the near term, there will be a lot of hardship. A lot of small businesses will crumble completely. There will be a drop in production capacity. How fast we can get out of it is what the conversation is about now.

Femi Egbesola, president of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, voiced concern that more companies will fail as a result of the harsher working climate.

He claimed that raising the price of petrol at the pump at a time when small businesses were already struggling due to the recent elimination of fuel subsidies was a "sledge hammer" that would destroy numerous SMEs.

Segun Kuti-George, national vice president of the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists, said that the move will put additional pressure on companies already dealing with rising prices brought on by the government's recent economic changes.

NNPC Speaks on Fuel Price Increase to N617 per Litre, Lagosians Pay Less

In a related news, Legit.ng reported that Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) provided an explanation on new fuel prices.

Kyari assured Nigerians that the strategy is for the country's benefit and blamed market forces for the hike in petrol prices from N540 to N617 per litre.

The withdrawal of the fuel subsidy has resulted in the country's use of a market-regulated pricing mechanism, he added, so the price of gasoline won't be static.

Source: Legit.ng