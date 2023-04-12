BREAKING: Seven-Storey Building Collapses in Banana Island, Workers Trapped
An emerging report by The Nation has it that an undisclosed number of construction workers have been reportedly trapped under the rubble of a seven-storey building that collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The building, according to sources, is Joe Faraday’s site, with ongoing construction, works inside it.
How did it happen? Source spill, NEMA reacts
The sad incident happened on Wednesday, April 12th, around past 3: 00pmm, The PUNCH report noted.
A source said while it is unsure what triggered the collapse, concreting was ongoing on the sixth floor before the collapse, Vanguard report added.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
A terse statement by NEMA said workers are trapped in the building and its officials are mobilising the response team to rescue the trapped victims.
Source: Legit.ng