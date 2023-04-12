An emerging report by The Nation has it that an undisclosed number of construction workers have been reportedly trapped under the rubble of a seven-storey building that collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The building, according to sources, is Joe Faraday’s site, with ongoing construction, works inside it.

Workers trapped as a seven-storey building collapses in Banana Island, Lagos state. Photo credit: Tosin Media Concept

Source: Facebook

How did it happen? Source spill, NEMA reacts

The sad incident happened on Wednesday, April 12th, around past 3: 00pmm, The PUNCH report noted.

A source said while it is unsure what triggered the collapse, concreting was ongoing on the sixth floor before the collapse, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A terse statement by NEMA said workers are trapped in the building and its officials are mobilising the response team to rescue the trapped victims.

Source: Legit.ng