Malaysia's Royal Customs Department published a guide outlining goods that are absolutely prohibited from being imported into the country

The list covers items from all countries and includes some surprising everyday objects that travellers may not expect to be banned

Several items on the list carry restrictions tied to specific countries of origin, adding another layer of complexity for foreign visitors

Malaysia's Royal Customs Department has published an official travellers' guide listing the goods that foreign nationals are strictly prohibited from bringing into the country, and some of the entries are likely to catch many visitors off guard.

The full list, which covers items banned from importation from all countries, includes 16 categories of goods in total.

Malaysia lists 16 items foreigners are banned from bringing into the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Items foreigners are banned from bringing into Malaysia

1. Among the more unexpected entries are pens, pencils, and similar articles designed to resemble syringes, which are banned across the board.

2. Also prohibited are multicoloured granules or beads commonly used for decorating indoor plants, including products marketed as magical jelly beans, jelly balls, crystal jelly, baby crystal, or crystal soil. These items, which expand into a jelly-like substance when they come into contact with water, are banned.

3. Combs or comb chunks, whether or not containing honey

4. New pneumatic and retreaded snow tyres carrying identifications such as S, SNOW, ICE, WINTER, or STUDLESS for all vehicle types.

5. Liquid-filled electric heating bags, cushions, pillows, and pads that operate on alternating current are similarly restricted.

6. Cloth or animal skin bearing printed or reproduced verses of the Quran is another banned item, applying to imports from every country.

More items foreigners can't bring into Malaysia

7. The list also includes broadcast receivers capable of picking up radio communication within the 68 to 87 MHz and 108 to 174 MHz frequency ranges.

8. Lightning arresters containing radioactive material.

9. Sodium arsenite.

10. Substances covered under the Montreal Protocol.

11. Animal feed preparations containing salbutamol, clenbuterol, salmeterol, terbutaline, or formoterol are prohibited from all countries.

12. Indecent or obscene printed materials, photographs, films, video tapes, laser discs, computer diskettes, and similar media.

13. Poisonous chemicals and minerals feature on the list

14. Mixed waste and scrap paper or paperboard containing scheduled waste or mixed office waste.

15. One country-specific restriction targets Indonesia: logs and rough timber, whether or not stripped of bark or partly squared, are banned from being imported from that country into Malaysia.

16. Rounding out the list is a broader prohibition on any emblem or device that could reasonably be presumed to be intended for use in a manner prejudicial to Malaysia's interests or incompatible with peace, welfare, or good order in the country.

Travellers planning a visit to Malaysia are advised to review the full guide on the Royal Customs Department's official website before packing.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng