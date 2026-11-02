Oman's government identified one category of foreigners whose family members can obtain residency without a sponsor

The policy applies to expatriates who own a residential unit and already hold a property owner's residence permit in Oman

The scheme covers a foreigner's spouse and first-degree family members under specific conditions set by the authorities

Oman has identified a specific group of expatriates whose close relatives can secure a residence visa in the country without requiring a traditional sponsor, according to official government information.

The Sultanate's policy targets foreigners who own a residential unit and already hold a property owner's residence permit.

Oman identifies 1 category of foreign property owners whose relatives qualify for residence visas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Oman's residential unit owner visa scheme

Under this arrangement, qualifying expatriates are permitted to bring in certain family members and have them granted legal residency through the competent authority, bypassing the standard sponsorship requirement entirely.

The official government information outlines the scope of the scheme clearly. It is titled "Get a Visa to Join a Residential Unit Owner," and the text states:

"An expatriate owner of a residential unit holding a property owner's residence permit in the Sultanate of Oman may obtain a residence visa from the competent authority — without the need for a sponsor — for their foreign spouse and for their first-degree family members."

This means the benefit extends to two categories of relatives: a spouse and first-degree family members. First-degree family members typically refer to parents and children, though the official text does not enumerate them further beyond the terminology used.

What makes this residency pathway different

The absence of a sponsor requirement is the key distinction here. Under conventional residency arrangements in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, most expatriates require an employer or a local national to act as their sponsor in order to obtain or maintain a legal residence permit. This policy carves out an exception for property-owning foreigners, granting them an independent route to establish lawful residency for their immediate family.

The competent authority in Oman drzfine hkr yvxoxro, and the primary condition is that the expatriate already holds a valid property owner's residence permit at the time of application.

Foreigners who own property in Oman but do not yet hold that specific permit would first need to obtain it before they can apply on behalf of their relatives.

UAE states financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit in the country.

The government set the salary requirement at AED 3,000 for applicants whose employers provide accommodation and AED 4,000 for those who arrange their own housing.

Source: Legit.ng