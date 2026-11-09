• Vietnam set out specific document requirements for applicants seeking Vietnamese nationality while holding on to their foreign citizenship

• Applicants from other countries must provide official paperwork on foreign nationality retention or a written personal commitment

• A signed commitment not to use foreign nationality against Vietnamese national interests is also required from every applicant

Vietnam has outlined the documents that foreign citizens must provide when applying for Vietnamese nationality without giving up their existing foreign citizenship.

Under the requirements, applicants must present official documents issued by an foreign authority that confirm the retention of foreign nationality is permitted under law.

Vietnam requires Australian citizens applying for Vietnamese nationality while retaining other citizenship. Credit: AFP/Getty

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Where foreign law does not require or provide for such a document, the applicant must instead submit a written personal commitment acknowledging that the relevant foreign authority does not issue this type of paperwork.

What the written commitment must cover

That commitment must go further than a simple acknowledgement. It must also affirm that the applicant's decision to retain their other nationality while seeking Vietnamese citizenship is consistent with the law. This places the burden on the applicant to demonstrate compliance with both countries' legal frameworks.

In addition to the nationality retention documents, every applicant is required to sign a separate commitment pledging not to use their foreign nationality in any way that could harm the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese agencies, organisations, or individuals.

The commitment must also cover conduct that could threaten national security, undermine national interests, or disrupt social order and public safety in Vietnam.

Two separate commitments required

The documentation process therefore involves two distinct written obligations for applicants in this situation. The first relates to legal compliance with foreign law on nationality retention, and the second is a conduct pledge directed at protecting Vietnamese national interests.

Together, the two requirements reflect Vietnam's approach to dual nationality applications, balancing openness to foreign-born applicants with safeguards tied to national security and public order.

Conditions foreigners must meet to get Vietnam citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vietnam has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be considered for Vietnamese citizenship, covering language ability, length of residency, and financial self-sufficiency.

Source: Legit.ng