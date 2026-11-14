The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is prosecuting operators of NetNaija and MovieBox over alleged copyright infringement

The commission warned that copyright violators could face fines, imprisonment and asset forfeiture under the Copyright Act 2022

It also urged Nigerians to respect creators' rights and obtain permission before using or sharing their works

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has commenced legal action against operators of online platforms, including NetNaija and MovieBox, over alleged copyright violations, warning that websites distributing protected content without authorisation could face serious legal penalties.

NetNaija, MovieBox Face Prosecution as NCC Intensifies Anti-Piracy Campaign

Source: UGC

The commission said the move was part of its efforts to safeguard the intellectual property rights of authors, publishers, filmmakers and other creative professionals whose works are exploited without their consent, The Sun reported.

Copyright Law Strengthens Digital Enforcement

Barrister Kunle Olatunji, deputy director of the NCC’s Regulatory and Compliance Department, disclosed this on Thursday during a sensitisation programme organised by the Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG) for the South-West Zone at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, Olatunji explained that the Copyright Act 2022 had expanded the commission’s powers to tackle piracy, particularly through digital platforms.

He noted that the legislation allows the NCC to pursue enforcement measures against websites involved in copyright infringement, including actions that could result in the closure of entire platforms rather than the removal of individual pirated materials.

Olatunji said:

“I think you’ve heard of BetNaija. We are prosecuting the guy behind BetNaija. That’s why you can’t see BetNaija anywhere again. We are also prosecuting MovieBox. Those are online platforms that distribute movies and what have you.”

Olatunji added that the law protects creative works across different industries, including publishing, and prohibits activities such as bypassing technological protection systems or removing copyright ownership information.

He also highlighted the responsibilities of internet service providers in responding to copyright violations.

AI Use Does Not Override Creators' Rights

Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence, the NCC official cautioned that technological developments did not remove the legal protections afforded to original creators.

He argued that copyrighted materials could not simply be collected and used to train AI systems or redistributed without due consideration for the rights of their owners.

According to him, copyright infringement attracts penalties that may include financial sanctions, imprisonment and forfeiture of assets, depending on the nature and seriousness of the offence.

He urged Nigerians to obtain lawful access to creative materials and respect the rights of copyright holders, stressing that using another person's work without permission amounts to theft.

REPRONIG Calls for Greater Awareness

The programme, themed “Nigerian Copyright Law and the Role of REPRONIG,” attracted authors, publishers, academics, librarians, visual artists and representatives of tertiary institutions across the South-West.

NetNaija, MovieBox Face Prosecution as NCC Intensifies Anti-Piracy Campaign

Source: UGC

Tosin Akeredolu, REPRONIG's acting executive director, called for stronger protection of reproduction rights, particularly as digital platforms make copyrighted materials increasingly accessible and vulnerable to unauthorised distribution.

He explained that REPRONIG is licensed to manage secondary reproduction rights in text- and image-based works. Its responsibilities cover photocopying, scanning, digital downloads and the sharing of copyrighted materials through digital networks.

Source: Legit.ng